Quad Cities health officials address "confusion" regarding COVID-19 tests

On Monday, health officials in the Quad Cities wanted to address "confusion" regarding COVID-19 testing in the area.

Officials with the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments said they are trying to reserve their limited supplies for those with more severe symptoms as opposed to those with milder symptoms.

“If this is the case, you likely we not need a COVID-19 test because we know COVID-19 is already in our community and is spreading,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Ludwig said the community is best served if the people who feel sick stay home and get better there. This helps officials make sure that the sick person isn't exposing their symptoms to anyone else.

If that person's symptoms worsen, they should then call to the hospital emergency room or tell 911 that they could be positive for COVID-19.

“We also know that every time a patient is tested for COVID-19, the individuals helping take the test are using some of our limited supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns,” Ludwig said. “These resources are important for health care providers and hospitals to have for sick patients and those will extreme symptoms. They are not meant for those who do not have symptoms or could best recover at home.”

They ask that anyone with questions regarding how to ease your symptoms, which can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, make sure to call your health care provider for advice. They suggest you do not use homemade COVID-19 remedies that have been going around on the internet.

Officials also addressed the new changes with the WIC program in Rock island County.

“We know these are trying times for families,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “WIC has been here for our families for almost 50 years, and we know how much they depend on us to get the food and nutrition education they need to keep their children healthy and growing.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illness

· Wash your hands

· Avoid touching your face

· Cover your cough or sneeze.

· Stay away of social gatherings of more than 10 people

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in Iowa and Illinois at this link. To find the latest locally, nationally and internationally on COVID-19, you can select this link.