Quad Cities health officials announce 27 confirmed cases total in Scott and Rock Island counties

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities were reported on Monday. Six new cases were reported in Scott County, for a total of 16 cases and in Rock Island County four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 11.

Health officials in both Rock Island and Scott county gave more guidelines on how you can do your part in social distancing and keeping yourself and others safe.

You can read the full statement from Quad Cities health officials below.

Keep Staying Home

"We once again thank the community for responding to the many requirements we have asked of them in recent weeks," said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. "By and large, we have seen our community stay home, limit their interactions in public, work from home when possible, and stay home when they begin showing signs of illness. We must ask that you continue to hold tight and keep up the social distancing in the upcoming days and weeks,” Ludwig said. “We cannot let up now. Our ability to successfully social distance is what is going to make the difference for our community.”

Health officials say as the weather gets warmer, they understand more might be drawn to go out side.

"Going for a walk, hike, bike ride or run is perfectly fine, as long as you keep 6 feet between you and others you might meet along the way," officials said in the release. "Cities throughout our region are making decisions as to what outdoor facilities are open and closed. Please consult your city’s website for the most up-to-date information. Throughout this crisis, we have talked about the response from state leaders in Illinois and Iowa might be different. Information came from Springfield that golf courses no longer are allowed to stay open. However, in Iowa golf courses are open, but you should call ahead to find out the specific rules at your course."

Now is not the time to get complacent. The best ways to prevent spread of COVID-19 include:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.

Masks:

Over the weekend, the Iowa Department of Public Health provided new guidance for homemade mask design, said Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department. The guidance encourages individuals interested in constructing masks to make masks as requested by the health care facility where you plan to donate. If the health care facility does not have a specific plan, please construct masks using the directions on togetherqc.com.

The Salvation Army in the Quad Cities is collecting masks made by the guidelines on togetherqc.com. They also are taking any other personal protective equipment, or PPE, including medial gloves, masks and gowns.

The Salvation Army also continues to collect donations of personal protective equipment. Donations continue to be needed in the community. Individuals or businesses interested in donating PPE should contact the Salvation Army at 563-324-4808.

Test Results:

As more testing takes place in our community, we have been hearing feedback on testing timelines. Private providers take swabs from individuals they believe are showing symptoms of COVID-19 illness.

In Iowa, the samples then are sent to either the State Hygienic Laboratory or private labs. Results are sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory if the patient meets testing criteria – these results are taking 2-3 days. In Illinois, results sent to one of the 3 state labs – Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale – are being turned around in 1-2 days. In both states, we are being told that results sent to private labs are taking 10-14 days.

“Results are being sent to the provider that requested the test,” Rivers said. “Just like for another other labs, individuals can expect to hear their results from their provider’s office.”

As a reminder, of the individuals that may contract COVID-19 illness, up to 80 percent will experience only mild or moderate symptoms and will likely not need to see a medical provider and can recover at home. This will help to minimize the spread of illness that is more likely when an individual goes in for COVID-19 testing and preserves personal protective equipment that is needed for any individual, no matter how ill, when they present for a COVID-19 test.

Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund:

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund is our community’s way to respond to disasters when they happen. It was established in 2016 to position us in the best possible way to respond swiftly to emergencies and disaster — if and when they happen.

People and businesses are making gifts now to help those most vulnerable and affected by this pandemic. In partnership with United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority, we’ve already raised more than $580,000 for our community response, but much more is needed, said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

“As of end of day Friday, application requests amounted to nearly $2.5 million in need. Right now, we can meet 23 percent of those needs,” Thompson said.

Grants are being evaluated by teams from the Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities, and Regional Development Authority, who are experienced grantmakers and informed by the Disaster Ready Quad Cities coalition of organizations responding to in Scott and Rock Island counties.

The first round of grants were announced today — $350,402 to 19 nonprofits, representing nearly all of the “cash on hand” thus far, Thompson said.

Grants are going to nonprofits, schools and organizations providing basic needs services —things such as food, housing, access to healthcare and support needed for those experiencing job loss.

“But we can only grant what is given, so we ask every Quad Citizen and every organization that loves the Quad Cities to share some of that love with a generous gift to the fund,” Thompson said. She added that 100 percent of every gift will go to this disaster response and that the Quad Cities Community Foundation is covering the cost of administering this fund.

River Bend Foodbank:

The River Bend Foodbank is continuing to distribute food to people now even more in need because of the COVID-19 crisis. The organization’s expenses are increasing because of the cost of prepacking food boxes, increased deliveries and having to purchase food. The organization is asking for unrestricted monetary donations to help more people. To give, visit riverbendfoodbank.org then click on “donate.”