Quad Cities hospitals and clinics start receiving hand-sewn face masks

Quad Citians started dropping off face masks at clinics and hospitals Wednesday. The initiative started over the weekend to make hand-sewn masks to help with the shortage.

Traffic has slowed down a bit in Downtown davenport. In the parking lot of the Freight House Farmer's Market, a tent with a load of fabric sits on the table. People pull up ready to take some. While others, drop off finished masks.

“Thank you very much, I wish I could hug you ladies, but we will do it at the back end,” Shaun Taylor, Marketing & Recruiting Coordinator for Community Health Care.

Nationwide, healthcare workers are facing a shortage of facemasks. Here in our community, people are stepping up to help by sewing some. Wednesday morning, Community Health Care was the first place to start receiving some of those face masks.

“So having this donation, it just helps us very tremendously,” Taylor said.

The face masks are being sewn for free by people all over the Quad Cities.

“We live in a great community here that everybody is rallying behind our healthcare workers. They see a need and they want to do their part,” Lorrie Beaman, Executive Director of Freight House Farmer’s Market.

People using their talents while social distancing.

“We just want to make sure that our healthcare heroes are covered and safe,” Beaman said.

Safe, so they can continue to do their job.

“They really help boost morale to know that the rest of the community is behind us in our fight to battle this virus,” Taylor said.

If you would like to help, you can come to the Freight House Farmer's market on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where you can drop off your finished masks or pick up more materials to help.

Around 1, 000 hand-sewn masks have been completed so far.

According to the CDC, homemade masks are acceptable as a last resort where healthcare workers have run out of regular masks. Genesis hospital says the hand-sewn masks will be used to help extend the life of their recommended N-95 masks.