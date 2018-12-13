Quad Cities impacted by nationwide bomb threats

Bomb threats being sent across the country have also landed in the Quad Cities. The emailed bomb threats were sent to schools and businesses across the county Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. In many cases, they prompted lockdowns or evacuations.

We checked with Quad City area police. Moline police confirm at least three threats in the city.

Rock Island police confirm Jumer's Hotel and Casino received a threat.

Bettendorf police say some businesses reported receiving threats. Police documented the reports and sent an internal memo to city departments calling it a hoax.

That's what U.S. officials are also calling it. The FBI is investigating.

