Quad Cities is one of the 36 wheelchair tennis program nationwide to win United State Tennis Association grant

The Quad Cities is home to one of the 36 wheelchair tennis program nations wide to be awarded a grant by the United State Tennis Association.

Thursday night QC Adaptive Sports held it's first wheelchair tennis clinic at the West Family YMCA . The clinic was held indoors due to the weather. The Director of the program is an avid athlete who has been playing wheelchair tennis for seven years. Those attending the clinic are beginners. But the Quad Cities is no stranger to the sport. The grant was awarded to our home program because of its commitment to promoting and growing the sport.

At the end of the day, wheelchair tennis is just tennis

"We get up to two bounces, but the rest of tennis is all the same, the size of the court, where we serve from, all the dimensions is exactly the same," says the Director of the Wheelchair tennis program Abel Vazquez.

Playing wheelchair tennis requires a sports chair. "You going to wear high heels to play tennis? No, I think not! you're going to put tennis shoes on," says Vazquez with a smile. He says the sports chair gives him greater mobility and demonstrates how if he moves his hips the chair moves with him. The "turn radius is sharper (and) in our everyday chair we'd fall out," he adds.

An all court chair can be used for multiple sports. "I use it for 5k road races, tennis, my main passion is sport, I use it for basketball, just about anything," says Vazquez.

When it comes to wheelchair tennis, Abel says he teaches all ages and skill levels

"I play a lot of different sports. so coming into tennis was something I had no idea what I was doing," says Davenport resident Erica Mitchell.

"We teach all fundamental and all the basics. ..My difference is I teach chair mobility as well as you would teach footwork that's the only difference," says Vazquez.

The United States Tennis Association says they were looking for programs across the country that are actively working to expand and grow wheelchair tennis in the community. Abel says he's excited that the Quad Cities is one of just 36 programs nationwide to be awarded a USTA grant.

Abel Vazquez, QC Adaptive Sports: "I think it's awesome they looked at the quad cities and seen that we're trying to improve life to kids and adults, and for them to give us what they did to help out is tremendous."

"we got an 18-foot net, a ten-foot net, we got some balls orange and red, it's a starter package, we got twenty rackets"

And Wheelchair tenis is for everyone. "It's hard to get going with the racket in your hand but you have to have patience and slowly but surely you'll get better it's a lot of fun," says Princeton, Iowa resident Brent Herman.

"You can come in your power-chair, and I'll coach you in your power chair. if you can swing one arm, just one arm, that's all you need, one arm and I'll teach you," says Vazquez.

And what does it take to be a good tennis player

"the way you see Federer and Serene they're always moving the way you see us with our wheelchair too," says Vazquez. Abel says if you ever see someone sitting still playing tennis they're not going to win any games. Abel is in charge for Iowa's only wheelchair tennis tournament and it'll be in Bettendorf this August.