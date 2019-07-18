Quad Cities is so hot squirrels are "planking"

Jim Bawden noticed something odd when he looked outside his Blue Grass home Wednesday morning.

“I watched this squirrel spread out on our sidewalk in the shade,” Bawden said.

A photo he snapped of the moment shows a behavior known as “planking” that can help the creature cool off.

Squirrels sweat through their feet and can accelerate the process during hot weather by spreading out and lying flat on their stomachs.

This is one of several behavioral changes the animal makes during extreme heat, according to a Toronto Star report.

The Quad Cities Area has entered a heat wave with heat indices forecast to exceed 100 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday.