Quad Cities launches giving event in support of community's response to COVID-19

The Quad Cities is coming together to launch a 24-hour giving event to support the community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery" will be a 24-hour giving event on Monday, April 6.

During the event, 100 percent of contributions will go to supporting Quad Cities organizations responding to the crisis locally.

Quad Cities media, foundations and nonprofit founders, on both sides of the river, are uniting to support the community's response.

All contributions will support the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The fund was activated three weeks ago with lead support from the Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities, and Regional Development Authority.

Donations are already being accepted online at this link or by phone by texting “UniteQC” to 41444.

One-hundred percent of contributions will be granted back into the community.

This isn’t the first time the region has rallied resources and expertise to amplify immediate needs in the region during times of crisis.

Last year, KWQC TV6 led a fund drive for the Disaster Recovery Fund to support long-term recovery efforts from the flood of 2019.

“At TV6, inspiration comes from our community and all the creative ways people are supporting their neighbors and local businesses during these extraordinary times.” said Sue Ramsett, vice president and general manager at KWQC TV6. “This time, we’ve invited all local broadcasters to team up for ‘Unite Quad Cities.’ By joining forces we can make a singular message clear: that we are all in this together and we will all get through this together.”

Throughout the day, media partners will feature stories of the impact the pandemic is having on the community, and the heroic efforts of Quad Citizens who are caring for one another during this time of need.

KWQC’s Paula Sands will host a six-hour telethon, which will also feature other TV6 personalities and local musical performances thanks to a partnership with River Music Experience.

“Coming together in times of need—and in times of joy—is who we are as Quad Citizens,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “This fund was activated nearly three weeks ago because community leaders, including the United Way of the Quad Cities and Regional Development Authority, had the foresight that we were going to need to lift up and rally behind vulnerable people that could be impacted. In a short period of time, nearly $650,000 has been raised—and we’ve received more than $2.5 million in grant requests.”

The fund, she added, is the community’s resource that already is providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, healthcare services, emergency housing and other needs of the most vulnerable and affected by this COVID-19 pandemic.

There is more need. The giving event is an opportunity for everyone to come together—albeit from their homes—to support fellow Quad Citizens, according to Debbie Anselm, publisher of the Quad-City Times.

“Our journalists are working around the clock to provide readers first-hand the news and needs in our community, and just as important, the stories of the heroes pulling together during this crisis,” said Anselm. “Through our coverage we know the need is great and we are committed to being part of the solution. ‘Unite Quad Cities’ is one way to do that.”

Donors do not have to wait until Monday to make a gift to the fund.

Right now, every dollar up to $25,000 is being matched by Quad Citizens Reggie and Jeff Goldstein. Grants are being awarded regularly, as additional funds are made available.

“COVID-19 is testing us in ways we never thought imaginable. It’s clear we will only get through this unprecedented moment by coming together,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities. “We know that many people at home are looking for ways to help, and our community needs our help more than ever. Through ‘Unite Quad Cities,’ we will come together to share in a day of hope and help put opportunity in the hands of Quad Citizens most affected by this pandemic. We’re grateful to partner with local media and other organizations who are actively fighting to help people whose lives are being severely disrupted by these uncertain times.”

“Unite Quad Cities” is supported by KWQC TV6, The Quad-City Times, United Way of the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Community Foundation, Regional Development Authority, iHeart Radio, Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch, Townsquare Media, WHBF, WQAD, and WVIK-Quad Cities NPR. To give, visit www.unitequadcities.org or text “UniteQC” to 41444.