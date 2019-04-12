Quad Cities law enforcement raises over $47,000 for Special Olympics Iowa

A record-breaking $47,102.17 was raised for Special Olympics Iowa from Quad Cities area law enforcement.

Officials with the Bettendorf Police Department took to Facebook Friday to announce surrounding law enforcement agencies raised that amount for Special Olympics Iowa.

The post said the Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Corrections were all represented by volunteers.

"Huge shout-out to all the law enforcement officers and Texas Roadhouse waitstaff and cooks who volunteered their time and efforts for the event," the post read.