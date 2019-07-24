Quad Cities mother raises awareness to drowning prevention one year after son's death

A Quad Cities mother is on a mission to protect other families one year after losing her son to drowning.

"It is my job as Hawk's voice and Hawk's mom to get that information out there and educate people,” Nicole Queen, mother of Hawk Newberry said.

For the last year, Queen has dedicated her time and energy to one mission: drowning awareness. Since Hawk died on July 24, 2018, Queen has spent hours handing out “Hawk Drowning Prevention” pamphlets.

"It feels like that is my way to still mother my son in heaven,” Queen said. "I do not want to hear of any more child drowning in the Quad Cities."

For Queen, it is her way to keep Hawk’s memory alive, to grieve his death and to find a way to move forward.

"I just miss him so much,” she said. “I don't want any other family to go through what we are going through."

Since his death, Queen’s work includes making sure all adults know water safety. She made “water watcher” lanyards to hand out to adults near the water. The goal of them is to make sure there is always an adult watching children in or near it.

"Kids are just so quick and it happens so fast that you just have to be on top of it,” Queen said.

The legacy of Hawk keeps Queen moving forward. The last year has been a struggle for the family.

"It is every day that it is something,” she said. “Being at home or the grocery store, passing sippy cups or, it is always, it is something that I have to work through every day. We talk about him a lot, every day, just miss him and wish he were here.' 08:49:56

Queen hopes the conversations and awareness she is raising will saves lives.

"I do not want his drowning to be in vein and I just want other parents to be aware,” she said.

The Center for Disease Control ranks drowning as the leading cause of accidental death in children under age four.

