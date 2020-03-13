Quad Cities officials brief public on how to minimize community spread of COVID-19

Officials in Iowa and Illinois held a press conference Friday morning to provide recommendations on how to minimize the risk for community spread. This included officials from the Rock Island County Health Department, Scott County Health Department, Genesis Health, UnityPoint-Trinity, Community Health Care and the Quad Cities Chamber.

"At this point in time there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities area," officials said in a release. "However, it's likely there will be COVID-19 cases in our community in the future. With that in mind, we come together to provide reassurance to the community that we are prepared. We are monitoring this situation and are implementing emergency response plans."

Plans to:

- slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community

- avoid overwhelming our medical health care resources

- provide regular updates of factual information to the community

QC Coalition's recommendations are to:

- Consider avoiding social gatherings/community events where you cannot maintain a 6-foot space between yourself and others. Organizers are encouraged to postpone social gatherings/community events of 250 people or more.

- If you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call ahead to your medical provider or a local walk-in clinic. Please do not show up to a medical facility or emergency room without calling ahead.

- Stay home if you're sick.

- If you're considering travel, monitor the spread of COVID-19 at your destination and along your route. If COVID-19 is spreading at your destination, you may be at higher risk of exposure if you travel there.

Steps you can take to protect yourself:

- Clean your hands often

- Avoid close contact

- Cover coughs and sneezes

- Clean and disinfect

- Make sure you have the medical supplies you need for self-care

- Please note: Older adults and/or those with chronic disease are at higher risk for serious illness related to COVID-19. This is especially important when considering social distancing and travel.

