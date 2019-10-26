Quad Cities remembers the 500th anniversary of Mexico's conquest

The Quad Cities is remembering the conquest of Mexico, this year marks the 500th anniversary of the Spain's campaign against the Aztec empire. It's a part of the "Global Gathering" program that goes on every other year in the Quad Cities, celebrating a country and its culture. This year, they're celebrating Mexico. 2019 Is especially significant since it's 500 years after Hernan Cortez conquered Mexico.

"As everything there's always two sides of every story. It's good to see also what was here before we were as well," said Bryce Peacher, a St. Ambrose University student who attended the event.

Dozens showing up to hear about the conquest of Mexico and why colonization was justified centuries ago. "There is a religious political underpinning for justification for the conquest, it's based in these kinds of documents," explained Associate Professor at University of Iowa Amber Brian. In 1493, the pope had granted any non-christian territories to Spain and Portugal.

"The extraordinary detrimental effects of that process became clear," continued Brian. "The population in central Mexico goes from around 20 million to a little under 2 million within a very short span of time. That is through both the introduction of disease and the violence associated with the conquest."

Some of the attendees hadn't learned about the history of the colonization in Mexico. If they had, they hadn't learned much, "very very little. Not very much. Just kind of the basics like the people that came over and that's it," said Peacher.

Brian said she's seen the way we learn about history change, "certainly within my lifetime the focus of that conversation has changed dramatically, even at the elementary level. That we as a society have tried to offer a wider bigger picture of the impact of the European colonization both in the U.S. and also more broadly in the western hemisphere."

Dr. Amber Brian says what she wants everyone to take-away is to read. To read about the history from the perspective you've heard most of your life, and also those from other perspectives. The next Global Gathering event is for Day of the Dead at the Figge Art Museum on Sunday, October 27.