Students in the Quad Cities joined in on Friday's world climate strike.

Rallies were held across the globe to draw attention to climate change and the danger of inaction.

The students gathered at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf Friday morning.

They cited studies that show if steps aren't taken to reduce carbon emissions by 2030, it'll be too late.