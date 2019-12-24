Quad Cities toddler reacts to hearing his mother's voice for first time since she underwent brain surgery

A Quad Cities toddler heard his mother's voice for the first time in weeks after she found out she needed immediate brain surgery.

Jonah Richardson hears his mom's voice for the first time in 15 days after she undergoes brain surgery.

Kaitlin Richardson didn't know anything was wrong with her until she went in for a routine eye appointment

"We're doing every day stuff and then we just come to find out she needs brain surgery the next week, because she has a tumor the size of a tennis ball. It was just so surreal," her husband Noah said.

Noah said the couple was shocked to find out the tumor had actually been growing inside her brain for several years.

"We just thought she needed glasses and we've been putting it off for a long time. And we just finally went to the eye doctor at the end of November to get eye glasses," he said.

During that appointment, doctors noticed something behind her eyes that didn't look normal. She went to the hospital and was eventually referred to the University of Iowa Hospital for brain surgery. As surgeons worked to remove the tumor, Kaitlin suffered a mini-stroke.

"She wasn't able to move her right leg. Her right arm. Wasn't able to speak. She got movement in her right leg about a week after surgery," Noah said.

As movement returned to her arm and leg, her voice was still missing. On Sunday, which was day 15 since surgery, Katlin's voice returned. While Noah was on his way back to the hospital, he received a video on his phone.

"I hit play and she said "Hi Noah, I love you." Of course I started crying. The only thing I had to wipe my tears was a sock from my bad," Noah said.

Noah and Kaitlin wanted to send a message to their son Jonah, who was staying with his grandparents, and his reaction to hearing his mom's voice for the first time in weeks is something the Richardson's will never forget.

"Seeing him react to that video is, it was heartwarming and, of course, Kaitlin was crying. It's just something that we're going to cherish forever," Noah said.

The surgeons say the type of tumor in Kaitlin's brain was extremely rare, but they were confident they were able to completely remove it.

