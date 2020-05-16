Quad Cities veteran club collected supplies for deploying soldiers

Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities celebrated Armed Forces Day by collecting supplies for soldiers who are about to be deployed.

The club set up at four locations across the Iowa Quad Cities collecting personal hygiene items to deliver to the National Guard unit out of Davenport, which is getting set for deployment.

Its members asked for items such as deodorant, toothpaste, razors, pain relievers and other similar items. They said these small items mean a big deal to soldiers once they are deployed.

“Being a veteran you learn real quick that when you get deployed to different spaces or places that you might not have this stuff to use,” said Bruce Cheek, Veterans Car Club President.