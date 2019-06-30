Quad City Air Show returns for 31st year

The Quad City Air Show has returned for its 31st year. After a few years off, fans are excited to have it back.

The event featured multiple activities for families to participate in, including the Blue Angels demonstration.

Day One of the air show wrapped up in time just before the heavy rain moved into the area. Despite the high temperatures and rain in the afternoon, hundreds of people attended.

According to one employee, there are more planes and other aircrafts on display than in years past.

Gates for day two on Sunday open at 8:00 in the morning. The air show begins at 12:00 p.m. and wraps up around 4:00 p.m. with the Blue Angels as the final act.

