Quad City Airport travel dropped by nearly 50 percent in March

The Quad City International Airport has seen a drop in the number of passengers since COVID-19 restrictions began. In March, the number of travelers at the airport dropped by 46 percent compared to March 2019.

(KWQC)

The airport will receive $8 million in federal stimulus funding from the CARES Act. This is only a portion of the $10 billion designated for U.S. airports to help offset a loss in revenue from fewer passengers.

The number of people traveling by plane in the U.S. has dropped by over 90 percent, forcing airlines to cut back on the number of flights.

"Normally we would have about 30 to 40 flights a day. And that's arrivals and departures. Today I think we had less than 14 total," Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations & Marketing Manager for the Quad City International Airport said.

According to Airlines for America, only one in ten seats on domestic flights, including on American, Delta, and United, are filled.

"Sometimes planes are flying empty. Sometimes they have three passengers on them. It's a very different time for air travel. We really are hopefully that it means people are heeding the recommendations and only traveling as needed," Johnston said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration is reporting that just under 90,000 passengers were screened at checkpoints on Tuesday, compared to over 2.2 million a year ago.

"It's a little bittersweet. Certainly we like to see people traveling. That's what we do, but we want people to follow the recommendations and try to flatten the curve as quickly as possible and make sure we can go back to traveling," Johnston said.

With fewer passengers coming through the doors at the QC Airport, they are taking the opportunity to make improvements are the property.

"There's less wear and tear happening inside, so we're looking outside. We're repainting parking lots because with fewer passengers parking, we can actually get to that. Do the repainting. Look at some landscaping. Just tackle some other projects that maybe were on the back-burner," Johnston said.