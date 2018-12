The Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s annual Holiday Open House will be Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m.

This year's event will include a silent auction, raffles, and vendors.

The event will be at the nonprofit’s Adoption & Education Center, located at 724 W. 2nd Ave. in Milan.

The fundraiser helps continue the mission of QCAWC, which is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, to offer a spay and neuter program and provide humane education.