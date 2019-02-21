Quad City Area Health Careers Expo for students

Starting today, students from both Iowa and Illinois will have the chance to learn about many different careers in the healthcare field.

The 7th graders will have the opportunity to try their hand at what a career in the healthcare field could be like. They’ll be able to learn about the pathways and training towards careers in the health field, learn about the tools & equipment used and speak with healthcare professionals.

There are interactive stations and sponsors from...

*To the Rescue- Genesis Health System

* Your brain, Your spine, Your health- Palmer College

* The Beat Goes On- Black Hawk College/Eastern Iowa Community College

* You're Just our Type- Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

* The Air We Breathe- St. Ambrose University

* The Path You Choose- Local colleges/universities.

It's expected that careers within the health field will grow twice as fast as the average of all occupations and students down at the Quad City Area Health Careers Expo could be some that will meet that demand.

The two-day event is sponsored by the Allied Health Sector Board and runs from 8:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. and 11:45 A.M. to 2:30 P.M on Thursday & Friday. It is located at the RiverCenter on 136 E. 3rd Street in Davenport.

