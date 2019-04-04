Quad City Area realtors providing relief for flood victims in Iowa

Quad City Area realtors have announced a partnership with the National Association of Realtors to provide relief for flood-affected areas of Iowa. A total of $275,000.00 has been awarded to help the cause.

“The floods are far-reaching in Iowa, impacting hundreds of thousands of Iowans. 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties were declared disaster areas by Governor Reynolds. Many of our neighbors have sustained heavy losses. Iowa residents are known for helping their neighbors in need. The Iowa Association of REALTORS® is committed to assisting Iowans to recover from this disaster,” stated IAR President, John Goede.

Individual households impacted by the recent flooding can apply for mortgage payment assistance or rental cost due to displacement for up to $1,000.

“We are very appreciative for the support of the National Association of REALTORS®. We look forward to helping as many Iowans as we can. Realtors across Iowa have already begun helping their communities on a personal level and this grant will help us reach thousands more. This embodies the spirit of our REALTOR® Family - ‘That’s Who We R’”. Gavin Blair, CEO.

Widespread flooding and flash flooding due to rain, snowmelt, and unthawed ground have impacted almost two-thirds of the state since the middle of March. Many communities were over 60% inundated with water. Farmland and local businesses have been devastated leaving families without a source of income as they face the uncertainty ahead.

To learn more about the application, click here