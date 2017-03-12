Quad City Area Snow Emergency Information

When Snow emergencies are declared by Quad City area municipalities, the information will be posted here, Check frequently for updates or check with your city. on how snow removal impacts street parking.

BLUE GRASS: A Winter Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 until noon, Sunday, Jan. 20th. The city asks that vehicles NOT be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows have full access. Also, the city's Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, will be open to the public for those in need.