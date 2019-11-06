Local students may have been exposed to mumps at Indiana conference

Some students from the Quad Cities area may have been exposed to the mumps while attending a conference in Indiana.

(CDC / Allison M. Maiuri)

In a letter from the National Future Farmers of America, health officials confirmed an exhibitor has tested positive for the mumps. The worker was at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on October 30 and 31.

TV6 is told members from our area attended the event. The student president for the chapter in Cambridge says that everyone that went is doing okay and not showing any symptoms of the infectious disease so far.

Central Dewitt Principal George Pickup tells TV6 the students from the Dewitt chapter who attended have been vaccinated against the mumps and were protected.

You can read his full response below:

All of our students who attended the FFA convention have had 2 doses of the MMR vaccine. According to the CDC, 2 doses are 88% effective. Mumps is an airborne pathogen, it can be spread through coughing or sneezing which can cause tiny droplets of saliva to be breathed in by another individual.

If parents are concerned, a titer can be drawn to determine immunity or an additional dose of the MMR vaccine can be given. Parents should be informed of this information and can contact me any time with questions or concerns.

The following is information from the CDC in regards to mumps.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mmr/public/index.html