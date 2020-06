The president of the Quad City Bicycle Club weighs in on Riverdale City Council's vote to close a connector route on the bike path. This closure is located on South Kensington Road which led users to and from the Duck Creek Bike Trail and to the Mississippi River Trail.

Riders say this forces them to cross and busy four lane highway near Bettendorf and say it isn't safe.

Signage was put up today to help trail users find connector routes between the trails.