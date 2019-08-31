Quad City Botanical Center announces fall events

The Quad City Botanical Center announced their Fall 2019 event schedule.

The events are family-focused with fun for everyone.

* Girl Scouts Branching Out! A Tree Exploration

The event takes place on Saturday, September 7th from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. The event aims to explore trees on the Botanical Center property and learn why they are important and necessary to us. Organizers say participants will learn to identify some trees by the leaf and bark.

*World Migratory Bird Day

This is the second time the Botanical Center will host this event. The event is free to the public at 10 am - 3 pm on September 8th. . The theme for the event is to learn how to protect birds, and how we can be the solution to plastic pollution.

* Kindernature - Monarch Butterflies

The event takes place on Tuesday September, 10th from 10:30 am - 11:30 am. Participants will learn about Monarch Butterflies. You will learn about their four life cycle changes, why milkweed is important to them, make a craft, listen to a story and enjoy a snack as part of this event. This event is for kids ages 3 - 5.

*Unicorn and Dragon Adventure Quest

This event takes place on September 22nd from 1pm - 3pm.

Bring your fairy tale to life at this enchanting event! Dress up as your favorite fairy, mythical troll or magical creature and you’ll seek and find in the gardens and make a magical craft. Commemorate your fun in the photo booth. Co-ed event for all ages. Register by September 21.

*Scarecrow Row and Harvest Goddess Haven

This event takes place on October 6th from 1pm - 3pm.

Bring a bag of old clothes, hats, and accessories to the gardens and create a scarecrow or harvest goddess to decorate Botanical Center gardens. All scarecrows will stay in the gardens and be on display in October as part of the month-long Pumpkin Extravaganza. Scarecrow clothing and accessories will not be returned.

*Kindernature - Spider Plants

This event takes place on Tuesday, October 8th from 10:30 am - 11:30 am.

The spider plant is among the most popular and easiest growing of all hanging houseplants. It’s even got more than one nickname – airplane plant, ribbon plant, and hen and chickens! Learn how to best care for this botanical beauty and color your own idea of a spider plant during craft time. We’ll also have a story and a snack during your visit. KinderNature is for kids 3-5 and is held the first Tuesday of each month.