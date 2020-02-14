Quad City Couples share their love story

Valentine’s Day is the day for celebrating love. We sat down with some couples to learn what love means to them.

“For me, it's been a fairytale, “Benny Singleton said. “Aww, you're so sweet,” his fiancée Tracy White responded.

Love.

“She's the person I want to be with,” said Patrick Street.

It means different things to different people.

“When I was younger and when we were first dating. Love was a feeling,” said Kellye Smith.

For others, it might mean looking forward to getting roses Friday.

“I’m looking forward to the chocolate,” Nick Costello said.

I decided to find different couples in the Quad Cities to share their stories. Meet Benny Singleton and Tracy White. The engaged couple likes to use any moment to slow dance. They met at an event Tracy was hosting. Even through tough times, love has remained.

“I think that's when I knew. Gosh, he's seen me at my worst right now. He still wants to be here with me,” Tracy said.

“In my eyes, this was the gold standard for me,” Brian said.

Brian Smith knew Kellye was meant to be his wife. After he enlisted in the military, and their faith continued growing even after they lost their first child.

“The reality is our marriage would not have survived the trials that we have faced. If we were not committed to the Lord, if he was not strengthening us and protecting us,” Brian said.

Nothing describes Patrick and Jean Street’s 38-year-old marriage than the steam of coffee. To know their heart would require you to see the 40 to 50 handwritten letters they wrote to each other when they were living apart in two different states.

“I’m watching a show about adopting unwanted kids. Be they black or old or handicapped. There are a hundred thousand kids like that in the U.S. what do you say? Could we take them all? Jean read a section of a letter Pat wrote to her. “I read that and I was so excited because I grew up knowing I was going to adopt children at some point in my life,” she said.

While Patrick and Jean wrote their hearts out on paper. Casey Allbee's heart lit up when she met Nick Costello.

“We are the classic millennial couple I would say. We met online, Match dot com actually,” Costello said.

8- months later they are dating.

“Before you knew it, it was paragraphs of texts and every day we're talking a lot,” Casey Allbee said.

To see how well the couples knew each other. I asked them a set of questions and they had to write their answers out to see if it would match.

“Who said I love you first,” I asked.

“Me, “Casey said as she turned her paper. “I said me, “Nick said as he looked at her.

“Who wears the pants in the relationship,” I asked.

“It’s wrong, my name only got three letters,” Ben said as he looked at his fiancée Tracy.

“So this is about my favorite thing about you. I said humor and jokes,” Kellye said looking at her husband Brian. “I said pecks,” Brian responded.

“Who’s a better cook,” I asked.

“Jean, as Pat and Jean turned their paper. “Though Pat is a very good cook just a little better, Jean said.

Whatever answer each couple gave. They all are winners because they have each other.

“No relationship is perfect, but this is as close as it gets,” White said.

“Someone is out there for everybody and I truly believe that and they will find each other when the time is right,” Allbee said.