Officials say the Dutrac Credit Union at 3100 West Kimberly Road in Davenport was robbed on February 16th 2019 at 9:21 a.m.

Officials say the suspect's face was covered and they are hoping someone will recognize the closing and a get-away car.

If you know who this is, call the Quad City Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.