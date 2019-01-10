Quad City Crime Stoppers search for Danny Wilson

The Quad City Crime Stoppers are looking for Danny Wilson.

Wilson was located by Moline Police on January 5, 2019, during a traffic stop. Police learned he was wanted on 4 warrants out of Scott County on charges of Eluding with Injury, OWI, Drug Possession, and Child Endangerment.

Police asked Wilson to exit the vehicle, and Wilson used this as an opportunity to run. He has not been located.

Wilson left behind his phone and Identification.

Wilson is described as male, 5'6" tall, 140lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where police can locate Wilson or have any information, please call Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also leave a tip on the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.