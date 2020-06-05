Quad City Disaster Recovery Fund surpasses $1 million in grants

Another milestone has been hit for the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and the Quad Cities Community Foundation is still accepting donations. The donations are being matched 2:1 by a local couple.

"More than $1 million has now been swiftly granted back out into the region to support eastern Iowa and western Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a press release. "This includes an additional $400,000 announced this week to support nonprofits specifically in the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s service area of Rock Island County, as well as the service areas of three Geographic Affiliates in Carroll and Whiteside Counties. The $400,000 in funds were made available by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker to help nonprofits serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition has distributed dollars from that fund to organizations like the Quad Cities Community Foundation to proactively make grants to organizations."

“We are deeply honored to have been trusted with getting these critical resources out the door and into the hands of nonprofits supporting basic human needs in northwestern Illinois,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Over the past few months, we have gained a strong understanding of the most pressing needs of our region during the pandemic—and are humbled to provide this leadership in partnership with the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.”

A dozen organizations have received a total of $245,000 in new or additional support from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund in Rock Island County.

- Alternatives for Older Adults, for direct support of seniors—$10,000

- Community Health Care, for curbside and off-site care and testing—$25,000

- Humility Homes and Services, Inc., for housing and shelter support—$30,000

- Project NOW Community Action Agency, for emergency assistance—$25,000

- River Bend Foodbank, for provision of food—$50,000

- The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, for housing and shelter support—$30,000

- SAL Family and Community Services, for child care—$10,000

- Quad Cities Open Network - Supplemental Emergency Action Program, for emergency assistance—$15,000

- Transitions Mental Health, for mental health services—$20,000

- Two Rivers YMCA, for child care—$10,000

- World Relief of the Quad Cities, for bilingual outreach and support for immigrants and refugees—$10,000

- YWCA of the Quad Cities, for child care—$10,000

For Carroll County, an additional $50,000 has been awarded. This is in partnership with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation.

In Whiteside County, $105,000 has been awarded in partnership with Fulton Association for Community Enrichment and Morrison Area Community Foundation. Each of these groups is a Geographic Affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is home to six Geographic Affiliates outside the immediate service area of Rock Island and Scott Counties. Because of the partnerships with these local community leaders in Carroll and Whiteside Counties, the Quad Cities Community Foundation was able to leverage its expertise and experience to grant additional dollars to these counties.

“This pandemic is hitting communities large and small very hard, and we are so grateful to the local leadership of our Geographic Affiliates to work alongside us in identifying the greatest opportunities for impact in their counties,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund is helping local leaders to step up and support neighbors most in need of support right now. Illinois’ COVID-19 Response Fund, alongside the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, will continue to do all it can with the generous donations entrusted to us.”

Donations:

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund continues to accept donations and is continuing to grant dollars out as they become available. Currently, every dollar donated is being matched with two dollars by Lynn and Dennis Quinn of Bettendorf. To give, visit this website.

To make a gift to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund:

Online: Donate online.

By text: Text “UNITEQC” (use all caps) to 41444

By mail: With checks made out to the “Quad Cities Community Foundation”:

Quad Cities Community Foundation

Attn: Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

852 Middle Road / Suite 100

Bettendorf, IA 52722