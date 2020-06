The Quad City International Airport is continuing to see a decrease in passengers because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials said this week the airport saw an 89 percent drop in passenger for the month of May. Officials said 7,068 passengers took flight, compared to more than 64,000 in May 2019.

In April, the airport saw a 95 percent decrease in passengers. The total number of passengers is down 47 percent this year, according to officials.