Quad City International Airport to undergo upgrades and renovations

The Quad City International Airport is planning to undergo some upgrades and renovations. (KWQC)

The goal is to improve the passenger experience and attract new air service. Some of the plans include updating the main terminal which has not seen updates since the mid 1980s.

"The problem is the terminals have aged a little bit. So we've got a beautiful terminal with ten gates, looks and feels like a modern airport, but the front here with ticketing, it's a bit of a dated facility. So the goal is to come up with kind of a way to match the facility with the front half of the terminal," AAE Executive Director Ben Leischner said.

Reconfiguring bag check and security screening processes are also planned as part of the upgrade.

"There will be some short term changes. We looked at flooring in the ticker areas. We are really focused on family experience and a children's playing place. We are also looking at the parking lot and covered parking for the terminal and services that go around that," he said.

Construction could take anywhere from 3 to 5 years.