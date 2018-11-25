Quad City International flights canceled Sunday morning because of incoming winter storm

Flights in and out of the Quad City International Airport were canceled Sunday morning ahead of an incoming winter storm.

The TV6 viewing area is expecting a significant winter storm with 4" to 10" of snow in some areas.

American Airlines has canceled two flights, AA 3896 scheduled to arrive in Moline at 5:43 p.m. and depart for Chicago at 6:12 p.m., along AA 3492 set to depart for Chicago at 9:58 a.m.

A company spokesperson told TV6 that weather vouchers are in place so passengers impacted by the cancellations can book a new flight without any fees.

United Airlines has also canceled its 4:02 p.m. flight from Chicago to Moline, according to the airline's website. A call to the company has not been returned.

Seven-million people are in the path of the storm. It comes on the busiest travel day of the year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

TV6 is monitoring the latest impacts from this winter storm system. Refresh this page for updates on additional issues with air travel.