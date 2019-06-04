Quad City Muslim Community celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Members of the Quad City Muslim Community are celebrating a big holiday in a big way.

Hundreds gathered at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for morning prayers. The Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting.

They expected more than 1,200 people from 35 different countries to attend Tuesday morning's celebration.