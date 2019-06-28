Quad City Pridefest happening this weekend

The Quad Cities Pridefest begins Friday, June 28. It's a 2-day LGBTQ festival celebrating diversity in our community.

The event is held at the end of Unity Pride Week hosted by QC Pride.

This year's Pridefest will take place near Mary's on 2nd in Davenport.

Adult passes are $10 and children's will be $3.

There's music and fun activities for the whole family.

KWQC's Sarah Jones and Chris Carter will be judging the Unity Pride Pageant as well. That is Friday at 8 p.m.