Quad City River Bandits announce home opener

The Quad Cities River Bandits have announced their home opening game. The Bandits will play their first game at home on Friday, April 26 at 6:35 p.m. The game will be against the Clinton LumberKings.

Officials with the team say the recent construction of an elevated walkway allows fans to cross the railroad tracks and enter the ballpark will make it possible for the River Bandits to play games on their home field.

More from the Quad Cities River Bandits director of media relations is attached below.

----

"The series against Clinton will feature five games played over four days. The opening game of the series has been moved to Clinton on Thursday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. The final four games of the set will be played in Davenport.

Friday night’s home opener will be filled with all of the fun and excitement that accompanies Opening Night in the Quad Cities. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2019 River Bandits magnet schedule, and one lucky fan will win a brand new refrigerator, courtesy of Aaron’s, because what good is a magnet schedule without a refrigerator to put it on? The evening will be capped off with a huge post-game fireworks show, presented by Smart Toyota.

Saturday’s slate will feature a day/night doubleheader with the first game beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the nightcap set for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch. The River Bandits invite members of the community to enjoy the 12:00 p.m. game free of charge as a thank you for the outpouring of support the team received throughout the recent flooding. The second game will feature a free River Bandits pennant flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. There will also be a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the field sponsored by Olde Towne Bakery.

The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon with a 1:15 p.m. contest followed by the team’s annual Mega-Candy Drop, presented by Dairy Queen on 18th Street in Bettendorf. Prior to the game, River Bandits players will be available for autographs. After the game, children will have an opportunity to run the bases and then collect treats as a helicopter filled with a thousand pounds of candy drops those sweets all over the field. As the children run out to gather up the candy, the helicopter will again circle the field and drop giant marshmallows all over the children. The Mega-Candy Drop has historically been one of the team’s most popular promotions. Finally, fans can also bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark as all Sunday home games will again be Bark in the Park days, thanks to Econo Lodge Bettendorf.

The River Bandits want to express their deep-seated appreciation to the Houston Astros, who have had to endure their players spending nearly the entire month of April on the road. The Astros have been great partners with the River Bandits since the two clubs first affiliated back after the 2012 season, and the relationship between the two has never been stronger. The team also wishes to express its appreciation to the Miami Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Minnesota Twins, and the Los Angeles Angels, all of whose Single-A players have had to endure various difficulties and uncertainty throughout this process.

Finally, and most importantly, the River Bandits want to express our sincere appreciation for all of the employees of the City of Davenport, especially the outstanding Public Works team, who have worked tirelessly to make it possible for the club to open at home Friday night. There are no finer people anywhere than those residing in the Quad Cities; one need only look at the great work done by Davenport city employees to understand why.

The River Bandits conclude their current road trip in Peoria Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. with the rubber match of a three-game series. The game will be the 18th of the team’s 19-game road stretch to begin the campaign."