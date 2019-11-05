Quad City Storm allows community to paint the ice ahead of Veterans Day

The Quad City Storm held its Salute to Military Event on Tuesday, giving community members the chance to paint the ice ahead of Veterans Day.

People paid tribute to veterans by painting their names on the ice at the TaxSlayer Center. It was free for those wanting to participate.

The Salute the Military game is this upcoming Saturday.

The Storm will be wearing camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off to raise money for Guide Dogs of America.