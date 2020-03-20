Quad City Storm announces two-year contract extension for head coach

Quad City Storm head coach Dave Pszenczny has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

Pszenyczny increased the team’s winning percentage significantly and navigated the Storm in to one of eight playoff positions at year’s end.

“We made great progress in multiple ways this season,” said Pszenyczny. “I’m disappointed this team didn’t get a chance to excite the Quad Cities in the playoff push and postseason, but I couldn’t be more excited for next year. I’d put our returning core of players up against anyone’s heading into next year. Great things are coming.”

Storm owner John Dawson is pleased with the style of hockey he saw this year. “We like what we have seen from Dave and believe in his philosophy,” Dawson said. He wants to create a roster that can win in the post season. We felt this year we had that, and were in a position to prove it. I’m excited to see bigger and better things next year.”

The Storm is excited to report that, even with the sudden end to their season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they have received incredible support from their season ticket holders and sponsors to continue next year.