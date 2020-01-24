Quad City Storm holding Paint the Ice event for those affected by cancer

The Quad City Storm are inviting you to come paint the ice next Tuesday.

It's a part of their Hockey Fights Cancer game, which is happening on February 1.

Gwen Tombergs with the Storm was in our studios Friday to talk about the event that celebrates those who battled the disease.

"It's symbolism. It's somebody still living on. Even if you're a survivor, you are showing the fight is worth fighting. And it's very interesting, this year, one of the new colors is plum for caregivers. So someone who has fought cancer can actually honor their caregiver and put their name on the ice," Tombergs said.

The event will be this coming Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's free to the public.