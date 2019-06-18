Quad City Storm presents United Way with $1000 check

The Quad City Storm presented United Way of the Quad Ccities with a $1000 check Tuesday afternoon.

The funds were given to the Storm to donate to a charity of their choice as part of the Southern Professional Hockey League's Wanda Amos Award. The award recognizes teams, individuals or alums for their outstanding work in the community.

The team won the award earlier this month at the league's annual meeting.

In total, the Storm has given more than $170,000 to local nonprofits in the Quad Cities.

