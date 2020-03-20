Quad City Storm president stepping down; joining United Way as VP of development

The Quad City Storm made two announcements Friday; one being that they extended their head coach's contract and the second is that the team's president, Gwen Tombergs, is stepping down and joining United Way. Tombergs will be the vice president of development for United Way.

“The Storm is on solid ground and everything is in place to keep the team going strong,” said Tombergs. “Our front office is trained, processes are in place and we have a great coach and team. I feel comfortable handing over the reins.”

Team owner, John Dawson, said the position at United Way is a good fit for Tombergs. “Her passion has always been to help the community and she built the Storm’s reputation on that. We have practiced corporate citizenship from day one under her tutelage and we are proud to call ourselves the Community’s Team with our Give Back Program. We can’t thank Gwen enough for getting the Storm up and running so we can continue keeping hockey in the Quad Cities.” Dawson also said that Tombergs will remain as a consultant to the team.

On behalf of the TaxSlayer Center I would like to thank Gwen for her dedicated leadership and countless hours of hard work…we wish her the best of luck!”, states TaxSlayer Center Executive Director, Scott Mullen. “I’d also like to congratulate Coach Pszenyczny on his contract extension as we look forward to our 25th consecutive hockey season in the Quad Cities.”

The Storm is excited to report that, even with the sudden end to their season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they have received incredible support from their season ticket holders and sponsors to continue next year.