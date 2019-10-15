Quad City Storm to raise money for the community with specialty jerseys

The Quad City Storm will be auctioning off 12 specialty jerseys this season and will give all of the net proceeds to non-profits in the Quad Cities area.

In the inaugural season, the Quad City Storm auctioned off five specialty jerseys that resulted in a majority of the over $170,000 that was given back to local non-profits. The Quad City Storm was awarded the SPHL's Wanda Amos Community Service Award for their commitment to the community.

You can read the full announcement and see the jerseys below.

APP USERS: To see the full announcement and see the jerseys, plese click this link.

