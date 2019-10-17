Quad City Storm welcome returning players, introduce new additions during Media Day

Opening night for the Quad City Storm is quickly approaching.

During Media Day on Thursday, Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny and players talked about the upcoming season and introduced four new additions to the team.

They say although last year was a bit of a struggle, they're expecting a great season, with hard-working returning players and talented new recruits.

"All the guys are really excited. I know from training camp, it looks like we're gonna have a really good squad. We have a really good returning group, and the guys we brought in, we have some really good players we brought in. Everyone's excited, so we just can't wait to get going," Tommy Tsicos, a center with the Storm, said.

Opening night is October 25. The storm will take on the defending league champion, Huntsville Havoc.

You can find information about where to buy tickets here.