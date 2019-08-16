Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Music of Queen event to take place Saturday on Rock Island Arsenal

The Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert is getting set for this weekend. This year's theme is The Music of Queen, played by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

music of queen event to take place on the Rock Island Arsenal this weekend (KWQC)

The night will feature a set-list of the band's greatest hits, including "Under Pressure", "A Crazy little thing called love", "Bohemian Rhapsody", and more.

The evening will close with a fireworks display.

Admission & Seating:

This is a general admission event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. Limited stationary seating near the stage is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

12:00 pm | Public Access to Arsenal Island Begins (Visitors age 18 and older will need to show a valid, state-issued ID. Moline & Rock Island Gates will be open for entry.)

4:00 pm | Event Area Gates Open (No access prior to 4:00 p.m.).

6:30 pm | Pre-Show featuring the Youth Symphony Orchestra

7:30 pm | The Music of Queen

Tickets:

Adults $20.00 in advance* & Children $5.00 (Children are individuals between the ages of 3-13. Adult prices increase $5.00 on Friday, August 16, 2019)

Have a group of 15 or more? Click here for group discount information .

Tickets will be sold on-site at the gate beginning at 4:00 p.m. If you choose to leave the park during the event and wish to reenter, please request a wristband before exiting.

Food & Beverages:

Attendees are still welcome to bring in their own food and beverage and the following vendors will be on site: Thunder Bay Grille, Iowa’s Finest Kettle Korn, Success on Wheels (Smoothies), Pepperjax Grill, & Jumpin Joey’s.

Parking & Drop Off:

Directional signage will take you to the event drop-off and designated parking areas. While ample parking places are available, guests are encouraged to carpool and use the drop-off location on Gillespie Street to drop off your party members and belongings. Shuttle Busses are available to transport drivers to and from the parking lots to the drop-off area.

Shuttle Buses:

Two school buses will shuttle attendees between the parking lots and the drop-off area. (1) Lots A-E and (2) Lots F-H. Make note of your parking lot’s designated letter and color before boarding the bus.

Accessibility:

Accessible parking is available in the Club House parking lot. A golf cart shuttle will assist attendees in reaching the gate. A first-aid tent and EMS will be on-site for emergencies.

Departure:

Police officers will direct traffic after the event to ensure a speedy and stress-free exit. All Arsenal gates will ben open for departure.

Learn more about the event here .

