Quad-City Times Bix 7, Arconic Jr. Bix to be held virtually in 2020

The Quad-City Times Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Jr. Bix will be held virtually in July 2020, race leaders announced Wednesday.

Race director Michelle Juehring said this unprecedented decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in concert with the Bix 7 medical and safety support team.

The greatest factor has been, and will continue to be, the safety of race participants, volunteers, spectators, and the community as a whole, she said.

This year, the spirit of Bix will go beyond the city of Davenport.

“Our team has been working diligently over the past months, exploring every option to make this year’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 a safe and successful event,” Juehring said. “For more than 45 years, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was held on the last Saturday of July. This year, participants will have the whole month of July to Run With The Best.”

What is a virtual race?

Participants complete their race distance during the time frame of July 1-July 25, at any location: sidewalk, treadmill, trail, living room, or track. Runners and walkers will submit their times online.

A finisher’s certificate can be printed and shared to social media. An official race T-shirt will be mailed.

Registered runners for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Jr Bix will have two options: transition into the 2020 Quad-City Times Bix 7 Virtual Race or transfer race entry into the 2021 race. An email will be sent to registered runners with detailed instructions.

“The 2020 Quad-City Times Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Jr. Bix may not be the races we are accustomed to, but it will certainly be historic,” Juehring said. “Please, stay safe, look out for each other, and throw out kindness like confetti. This year we will Run With The Best – together, apart.”

You can register for the virtual race at www.Bix7.com.