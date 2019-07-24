Quad City Times Bix 7 and Bix Street Fest street closures announced

With the Bix coming up this weekend and Battle Up Brady being on Thursday, city of Davenport officials have announced street closures ahead of the events.

You can see the full list below.

BIX BATTLE UP BRADY: The yellow/orange box with x's in it mean the closure will begin on Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. The closures will end the same day at 9 p.m.

BIX 7 ROUTE: The blue boxes mean there will be closures starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26. These will go until 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

QUICK BIX ROUTE: The red boxes mean the closures will begin on Friday, July 26 at 10 p.m. These will end at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

No parking is allowed along the race route beginning Friday, July 26 at 11 p.m. through Saturday, July 27 at 12 p.m. Vehicles parked along these routes will be towed.



