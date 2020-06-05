Quad City Tropical Storm???

Through the year's the leftovers of tropical storms AND hurricanes have made their way close to or even over the Quad Cities. During hurricane season (June 1st through November 30th) pay attention to the tracks of these storms. Whenever they hit the Gulf coast moving north there's a good chance that we here in the QC will either see their clouds overhead or, at least, on the southern horizon. And, if they really have steam they can even bring rain and breezy to windy weather to the region as their remnants pass by. Next week we'll be keeping our eyes on what's left of Cristobal. It appears that on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week the rainy leftovers will track right over the QCA. The system will be bringing the potential for very heavy rain, and after a well deserved break from the rain mid Friday through early Tuesday, we could see the potential for 3 to 4 inches of rain or more when it's all said and done!