Quad City Veteran's Center hosts open house in East Moline

The Quad City Veteran's Center is inviting the public to an open house on Wednesday to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Quad City Veteran's Center is inviting the public to an open house on Wednesday to celebrate its 40th anniversary in East Moline, Illinois.

The centers were established by the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1979 to provide veterans from the Vietnam War with a variety of resources not being accessed at the same level as Korean and World War II veterans.