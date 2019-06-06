Quad City and Clinton Hy-Vee dieticians present Gilda's Club with $10,000 check

Quad City and Clinton Hy-Vee dieticians presented Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities with a $10,000 check Thursday.

The money came from proceeds of reusable bag sales from Hy-Vee's booth at the Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair in March. The dietitians are joining with Gilda's Club to implement healthy lifestyle activities and nutritional workshops to support, encourage, and educate people impacted by cancer.

"So those include things like our yoga and meditation. In 2018, we had almost 1500 visits to those healthy lifestyle activities. So these funds will help us to continue to offer those free of charge," Joy McMeekn, executive director of Gilda's Club, said.

Gilda's Club is a nonprofit community for people living with cancer and their families and friends. It is named in memory of Gilda Radner, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live.