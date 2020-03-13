Quad City area churches offer livestreaming for Sunday services

(KWQC) - TV6 wants to make sure our viewers have the latest information regarding the new coronavirus, COVID-19. You can view local, national and international stories regarding COVID-19 at this link.
TV6 wanted to reach out to area churches to see if they offered livestreaming services for those who wished to stay home out of precaution over COVID-19.
See one we're missing? Please let us know by emailing us at News@KWQC.com.
Illinois:
- Aledo United Methodist Church: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Maple City Baptist Church in Monmouth: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- New Hope in Milan: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- New Hope Fellowship in Savanna: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Wildwood Church in East Moline: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- World of Life in Rock Island: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
Iowa:
- First Christian Church in Keokuk: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Riverview Free Will Baptist Church in Bettendorf: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Coram Deo Bible in Davenport: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Grace Family Church in Davenport: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.