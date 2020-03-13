Quad City area churches offer livestreaming for Sunday services

TV6 wanted to reach out to area churches to see if they offered livestreaming services for those who wished to stay home out of precaution over COVID-19.

See one we're missing? Please let us know by emailing us at News@KWQC.com.

Illinois:


- Aledo United Methodist Church: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Maple City Baptist Church in Monmouth: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- New Hope in Milan: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- New Hope Fellowship in Savanna: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Wildwood Church in East Moline: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- World of Life in Rock Island: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.

Iowa:


- First Christian Church in Keokuk: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Riverview Free Will Baptist Church in Bettendorf: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Coram Deo Bible in Davenport: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.
- Grace Family Church in Davenport: They Facebook live their services. You can find their Facebook page at this link.

 