Quad City area events cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

TV6 is working to keep our viewer up-to-date with the latest regarding the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

While doing this, we want to make sure our viewers are also informed of events in the Quad Cities area that are announcing postponements or cancelations due to the concerns regarding COVID-19.

Additionally, TV6 is monitoring which universities in Iowa and Illinois are announcing the temporary stop to face-to-face classes.

See one we're missing? Please email us at News@KWQC.com.

CASI St. Patrick's Day Race:

For the first time in 38 years, officials with the race announced the race will not take place this weekend in the Quad Cities.

"CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date."

Officials say they will be turning the event to a virtual 5K to raise funds to support seniors during "this crisis as they are going to be the hardest hit and most vulnerable."

Meal Sites:

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging announced the closure of all senior congregate meal sites in their 10 county planning and service areas.

Officials say these measures are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 to older adults age 60 and over as they are considered a COVID-19 high-risk group. For more information you can contact officials with the area agency.

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics:

Officials with the NAIA have announced that the remaining NAIA winter championship events will be canceled. This also includes the Competitive Cheer and Dance Championship that is hosted by St. Ambrose University. You can view more at this link.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Early Thursday morning officials with the St. Patrick's Society announced they were postponing the parade.

The president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities, Joe Dooley, said there will be a Grand Parade XXXV whether it be in June, September, or next March.