Quad City area hospitals announce tighter visitor restrictions

Hospitals in the area have announced tighter restrictions on visitors following the latest with the influenza and COVID-19.

Genesis Health System:

Officials say these changes will go into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at all hospital locations of Genesis Health System.

You can view their restrictions at this link.

MercyOne in Clinton:

"In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and local public health organizations, wants to provide the safest possible environment for our patients, families, community and colleagues," officials said in a statement.

You can view their restrictions at this link.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity:

"All routine visiting at the hospitals will be suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community," officials said in a release. Officials say this decision was "difficult and made only after careful consideration."

You can view their restrictions at this link.