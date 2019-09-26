Quad City area school among 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools

A small, rural school in Clinton County is getting a big award. Delwood Elementary School has been named as one of Iowa's Blue Ribbon Schools for achievements.

Four Iowa schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The award honors schools for overall academic performance or for progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students. the four schools are:

· Dayton Elementary School, Southeast Webster Grand Community School District

· Delwood Elementary School, Delwood Community School District

· Fredericksburg Elementary School, Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District

· Winterset Middle School, Winterset Community School District

According to a post on the U. S. Dept. of Education website, Delwood has made literacy and math priorities by making sure that those subjects have at least 90-minute blocks set aside for instruction. Students and teachers also have access to technology tools, STEM teaching units, and a student behavior expectations program as well as a program to help staff collaborate and monitor student progress.

There are 25 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Illinois for 2019.

The department of education will celebrate all 362 award-winning schools at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on November 14 and 15.

